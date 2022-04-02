RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $439.59 Million

Analysts forecast that RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) will post sales of $439.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for RumbleON’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $430.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $449.10 million. RumbleON posted sales of $104.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 321.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RumbleON will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for RumbleON.

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $1.00. RumbleON had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.43) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RMBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RumbleON from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RumbleON from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RumbleON currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RMBL. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in RumbleON by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in RumbleON during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RumbleON in the third quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBL traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.33. 118,074 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.63. RumbleON has a 52-week low of $22.17 and a 52-week high of $48.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $482.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.67.

RumbleOn, Inc engages in the provision of motor vehicle dealer and e-commerce platforms. It operates through the following segments: Powersports, Automotive, and Vehicle Logistics and Transportation. The Powersports segment distributes pre-owned motorcycles and powersports vehicles. The Automotive segment focuses on the distribution of pre-owned cars and trucks.

