$37.03 Million in Sales Expected for Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) will post sales of $37.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $37.02 million and the highest estimate coming in at $37.04 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $38.05 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full year sales of $166.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $160.95 million to $172.29 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $228.07 million, with estimates ranging from $210.44 million to $245.69 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Clovis Oncology.

Get Clovis Oncology alerts:

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $35.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on CLVS. StockNews.com began coverage on Clovis Oncology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Clovis Oncology by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 156,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 14,553 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20,674 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 110.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 23,024 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clovis Oncology by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 492,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clovis Oncology stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. 52,187,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,005,344. Clovis Oncology has a 1 year low of $1.35 and a 1 year high of $7.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.78 and a 200-day moving average of $2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.70.

About Clovis Oncology (Get Rating)

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clovis Oncology (CLVS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clovis Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clovis Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.