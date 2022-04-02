Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Tops One Day Trading Volume of $309.00 (WG0)

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be bought for approximately $309.99 or 0.00666003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $595,495.82 and approximately $309.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.02 or 0.07367056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.43 or 0.99849976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com

Buying and Selling Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars.

