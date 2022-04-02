Tourist Token Trading 6.1% Higher Over Last Week (TOTO)

Tourist Token (TOTO) traded 45.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Tourist Token has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. Tourist Token has a market capitalization of $26,469.09 and approximately $5.00 worth of Tourist Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tourist Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.24 or 0.00047786 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,429.02 or 0.07367056 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,475.43 or 0.99849976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055311 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Tourist Token Coin Profile

Tourist Token’s total supply is 6,599,974,663 coins and its circulating supply is 5,433,323,630 coins. The official website for Tourist Token is globaltourist.io . Tourist Token’s official Twitter account is @touristtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tourist Token Coin Trading

