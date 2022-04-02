Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH) Shares Up 3.4%

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) shot up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.61 and last traded at C$0.61. 950 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 47,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.
The company has a market cap of C$48.37 million and a PE ratio of 24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.55, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.62.
About Nova Leap Health (CVE:NLH)
