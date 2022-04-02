ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM) Trading Up 0.7%

ProShares Ultra Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DDM – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $73.26 and last traded at $73.14. Approximately 427,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 803,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.51.

Get ProShares Ultra Dow30 alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Dow30 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Dow30 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.