Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 714,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 904,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).

The stock has a market cap of £9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.63.

About Pires Investments

Pires Investments plc is a venture capital firm specializing in growth capital. It provides access for public market investors to companies at an early stage of their growth trajectory. The firm is focused on both direct and co-investment in technology companies and in specialist technology venture capital funds.

