Pires Investments (LON:PIRI) Stock Price Up 8.5%

Pires Investments plc (LON:PIRI – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.75 ($0.08). Approximately 714,711 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 904,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.30 ($0.07).
The stock has a market cap of £9.10 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 6.63.
About Pires Investments (LON:PIRI)
Further Reading
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for Pires Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pires Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.