Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GRFS. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Grifols from €21.60 ($23.74) to €21.40 ($23.52) in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Grifols from €15.00 ($16.48) to €11.00 ($12.09) in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.20.

NASDAQ:GRFS traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $11.93. 1,462,628 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,359. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.40. Grifols has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $19.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.16.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Grifols by 79.3% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Grifols in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 367.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Grifols by 657.5% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares in the last quarter. 13.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

