Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.34 Billion

Brokerages predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.34 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Carlisle Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.35 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Carlisle Companies reported sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will report full-year sales of $6.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.38 billion to $6.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Carlisle Companies.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.67.

In related news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after acquiring an additional 40,139 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 26.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 482,130 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $92,271,000 after acquiring an additional 99,448 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at $202,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 27.1% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL traded up $4.27 on Friday, reaching $250.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $167.17 and a 12-month high of $255.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

