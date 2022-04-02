$2.90 Billion in Sales Expected for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.90 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.92 billion and the lowest is $2.85 billion. Tractor Supply posted sales of $2.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will report full year sales of $13.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.60 billion to $13.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tractor Supply.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.09. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 50.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.75.

TSCO traded down $6.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.71. 1,119,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,004,870. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $220.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $241.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 42.69%.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total transaction of $509,712.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock worth $6,416,873. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 423.3% in the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 12,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 10,442 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 10,261 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc bought a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,992,000 after purchasing an additional 240,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

