SysGroup (LON:SYS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

SysGroup plc (LON:SYS – Get Rating) shares were down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.80 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.80 ($0.31). Approximately 4,201 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 24,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.31).
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 29.85. The company has a market capitalization of £11.63 million and a P/E ratio of 39.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23.
