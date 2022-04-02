WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) Trading 2.1% Higher

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.86. 14,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 48,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.78.

The company has a market cap of $33.50 million, a PE ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of WidePoint in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in WidePoint by 494.3% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 40,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 50,416 shares during the period. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

