Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Shares Down 0.4%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating) fell 0.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 116.66 ($1.53) and last traded at GBX 117.50 ($1.54). 32,020 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 45,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.55).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Warpaint London in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 132.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 157.33. The firm has a market capitalization of £90.18 million and a PE ratio of 235.00.

In other Warpaint London news, insider Keith Sadler acquired 3,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.73) per share, for a total transaction of £4,790.28 ($6,274.93).

About Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

