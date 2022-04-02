Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.60 and last traded at $53.56. Approximately 1,114,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 2,030,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,522,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,688,244 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,470,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,700,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $76,714,000. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,770,000.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

