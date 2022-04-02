Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Rating) traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 2,039 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 13,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Bonterra Energy Corp. engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas. Its operations focus on the Pembina Cardium, Shaunavon, and Prespatou properties. The company was founded by George Frederick Fink in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

