Hellenic Coin (HNC) 1-Day Volume Tops $68,787.00

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Hellenic Coin has a market capitalization of $256.95 million and approximately $68,787.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be purchased for about $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00271567 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012864 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001179 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ? “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

