$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aegon (NYSE:AEG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aegon (NYSE:AEG – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Aegon’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aegon will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.88. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Aegon.

AEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Aegon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Aegon from €5.30 ($5.82) to €5.60 ($6.15) in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Aegon from €5.00 ($5.49) to €4.70 ($5.16) in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aegon in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.39.

Aegon stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.49. 2,995,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,450,601. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Aegon has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $6.22.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AEG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Aegon by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 10,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aegon by 476.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aegon N.V. provides insurance, pensions, and asset management services in the Americas, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. The company offers life, accident, and health insurance; savings, pension, annuities, and mutual funds; property and casualty insurance; retirement plans and individual retirement accounts; voluntary employee benefits; and stable value solutions.

