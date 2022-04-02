Landshare Reaches Market Cap of $3.83 Million (LAND)

Landshare (LAND) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Landshare has a total market cap of $3.83 million and $261,185.00 worth of Landshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landshare coin can now be bought for approximately $1.98 or 0.00004264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Landshare has traded up 39.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003681 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00037120 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00108528 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Landshare

LAND is a coin. Its launch date was March 24th, 2021. Landshare’s total supply is 3,802,052 coins and its circulating supply is 1,931,431 coins. Landshare’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Landbox is a blockchain real estate project established based upon professional experiences in the existing real estate development and education industries. By utilizing “prop-tech” – a tech solution combining blockchain with real estate development – business development can be expanded. The first service product offered is “AuctionOK”, an online real estate auction service based on blockchain. This product is aiming to solve the various inconveniences of the existing offline-based real estate auction system. A patent application has been filed to provide an online, non-face-to-face real estate auction service using blockchain. “

Landshare Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Landshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

