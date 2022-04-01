CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $115.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 910.0% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 471.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $66.00. 2,091,322 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,757,649. CoStar Group has a 1-year low of $49.00 and a 1-year high of $101.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.19. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

