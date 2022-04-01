TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $129.92.

Several research firms recently commented on TFII. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna started coverage on TFI International in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded TFI International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th.

TFI International stock traded down $6.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.40. 729,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,578. TFI International has a 52-week low of $73.74 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.63.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TFI International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. TFI International’s payout ratio is 17.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metatron Capital SICAV plc bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $965,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in TFI International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,515,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,104,000 after purchasing an additional 55,850 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in TFI International by 515.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 220,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 184,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC raised its position in TFI International by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC now owns 21,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,941 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

