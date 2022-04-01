BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $35,000 Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 398.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $35,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 139.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 71.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.53. 1,780,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,451,053. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $59.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 7.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LEG shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Robert E. Brunner sold 6,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.89, for a total value of $236,295.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

