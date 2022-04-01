Omni (OMNI) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.55 Million

Omni (OMNI) traded up 34.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Omni has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $4,730.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Omni has traded up 39.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00009730 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $126.11 or 0.00271206 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00012870 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001434 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001397 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,332 coins and its circulating supply is 563,016 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

