$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) to post sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $24.83 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIVGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 277,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,742. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roivant Sciences (ROIV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.