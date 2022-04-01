$15.41 Million in Sales Expected for Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Roivant Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) to post sales of $15.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Roivant Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $24.83 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roivant Sciences will report full year sales of $61.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.10 million to $70.89 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $52.16 million, with estimates ranging from $8.40 million to $134.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Roivant Sciences.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.13 million.

ROIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Roivant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

In related news, CEO Matthew Gline sold 92,324 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.52, for a total value of $509,628.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Rakhi Kumar sold 7,281 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $36,841.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 357,794 shares of company stock worth $1,848,008 in the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $198,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Roivant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.63% of the company’s stock.

ROIV stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 277,246 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,742. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving the delivery of healthcare to patients. Roivant Sciences, formerly known as Montes Archimedes Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

