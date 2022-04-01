Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) to report $7.55 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Danaher’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.64 billion and the lowest is $7.50 billion. Danaher reported sales of $6.86 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year sales of $30.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.67 billion to $31.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $32.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.74 billion to $32.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $1.64 on Friday, reaching $291.69. 3,164,775 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Danaher has a 1-year low of $224.77 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $208.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $278.37 and a 200-day moving average of $298.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.60%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

