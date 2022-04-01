THEKEY (TKY) Price Reaches $0.0002

THEKEY (TKY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One THEKEY coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, THEKEY has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.35 million and $59,900.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get THEKEY alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000020 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THEKEY Coin Profile

TKY is a coin. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

Buying and Selling THEKEY

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “TKYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.