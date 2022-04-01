CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.13.

GIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$131.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of CGI in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $85.44 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in CGI in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in CGI by 272.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 52.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:GIB traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 244,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,233. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.95. CGI has a one year low of $77.25 and a one year high of $93.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.05.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

