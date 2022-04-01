BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,928 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 1,251.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,162 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 59.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,047,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,269,000 after buying an additional 6,337,573 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 127.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,430,924 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,310,000 after buying an additional 4,730,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,061,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,948,908,000 after buying an additional 4,124,809 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 88.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,466,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,429,000 after buying an additional 3,504,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 10.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,049,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $495,488,000 after buying an additional 3,109,580 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.44. 12,516,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,925,797. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.66. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 6,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.83 per share, for a total transaction of $105,807.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott D. Kleinman sold 8,290 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $128,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,885 shares of company stock worth $696,713. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

