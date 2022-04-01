Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Semtech in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Semtech from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Semtech from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

In other news, VP Alistair Fulton sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $98,196.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Asaf Silberstein sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $80,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,400 shares of company stock worth $4,107,858 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Semtech during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Semtech by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.78. 616,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 432,474. Semtech has a 12-month low of $57.97 and a 12-month high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Semtech had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $190.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Semtech will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

