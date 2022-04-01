Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Price Up 3.4% Over Last Week

Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for $0.0616 or 0.00000132 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $27.27 million and $346,497.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047654 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,440.35 or 0.07400347 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,462.91 or 0.99943809 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00055829 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars.

