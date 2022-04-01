Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.69 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) will post $8.69 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Four analysts have provided estimates for Dollar General’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.65 billion to $8.77 billion. Dollar General reported sales of $8.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dollar General will report full year sales of $37.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $36.83 billion to $37.66 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $39.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $38.64 billion to $40.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dollar General.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Dollar General from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.50.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $282,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,493,000. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Doman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DG traded up $3.67 on Friday, hitting $226.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,040. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.58. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $185.15 and a 12-month high of $240.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dollar General (DG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.