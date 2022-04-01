Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of ZEN traded up $3.52 on Friday, reaching $123.81. 2,048,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,326. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.21 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.10. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $87.90 and a 12 month high of $155.62.

Zendesk ( NYSE:ZEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Norman Gennaro sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.64, for a total transaction of $781,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $70,466.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 128,074 shares of company stock valued at $13,858,464 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zendesk during the fourth quarter worth $70,729,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,359 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,583 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 218,324 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

