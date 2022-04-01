LSV Asset Management Sells 43,700 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 379,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 5.9% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,928,000 after acquiring an additional 123,889 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFG traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $73.89. 1,185,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,263. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.66 and a 12 month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.52.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.20. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.83%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

