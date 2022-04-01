Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.33.

Several research firms recently commented on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Nucor in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Nucor stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.26. 2,250,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,566,735. Nucor has a fifty-two week low of $75.60 and a fifty-two week high of $157.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to reacquire up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.40, for a total value of $432,207.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at $683,804,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nucor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,675,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,537,000 after buying an additional 167,023 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Nucor by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,637,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $529,341,000 after buying an additional 117,517 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,423,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $435,716,000 after purchasing an additional 98,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,789,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $274,725,000 after purchasing an additional 155,414 shares during the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

