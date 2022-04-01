Pax Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Pax Dollar has a market cap of $947.70 million and $10.17 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.36 or 0.00084714 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00010292 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000028 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000187 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000020 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 coins. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . The official website for Pax Dollar is paxos.com/standard . The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@PaxosStandard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Pax Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

