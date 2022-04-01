Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Incyte in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,474,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,242. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.70.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). The company had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter valued at $123,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Incyte by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,336,658 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,345,912,000 after acquiring an additional 924,880 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Incyte by 3,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,420,000 after acquiring an additional 770,736 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Incyte by 271.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,920,000 after acquiring an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Incyte by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

