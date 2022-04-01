Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) Receives $104.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APPS shares. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Digital Turbine in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.66 per share, for a total transaction of $474,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 675.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS traded up $0.62 on Friday, reaching $44.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,633,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,725,702. Digital Turbine has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

