Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Position Reduced by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 218,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.07% of Republic Services worth $30,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter valued at $130,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,570,000 after buying an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 22.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $198,764,000 after buying an additional 335,990 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Republic Services by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $133.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,054,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,804. The company has a market cap of $42.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.80. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $100.29 and a one year high of $145.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $125.90 and its 200-day moving average is $129.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 259,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.03 per share, with a total value of $30,320,717.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 710,420 shares of company stock valued at $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

