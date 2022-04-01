LSV Asset Management Trims Stock Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,114,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,194 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in NETGEAR were worth $32,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 187.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 104.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,118 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after purchasing an additional 136,170 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 6.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 98,733 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 7.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in NETGEAR by 202.5% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 36,464 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on NTGR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on NETGEAR in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of NETGEAR stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $24.79. 303,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,378. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.55. The firm has a market cap of $727.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.86 and a 1-year high of $42.56.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $251.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. It offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi systems, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi hotspots, Wi-Fi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, Wi-Fi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value-added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

