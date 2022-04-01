Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Receives $96.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.40.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNTL traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.58. 474,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,297. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $37.27 and a 1 year high of $87.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 2.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ZNTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.22. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.01) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 1,913 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $93,928.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total value of $83,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 162,227 shares of company stock valued at $9,100,173. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,349,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,836,000 after purchasing an additional 248,540 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,842,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,978,000 after acquiring an additional 87,157 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,180,000 after acquiring an additional 54,153 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 985,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,704,000 after acquiring an additional 45,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 683,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

