Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Receives GBX 3,123.33 Average Price Target from Analysts

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.33 ($40.91).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.85) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.64) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 2,550 ($33.40) target price on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON:DPLM traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,614 ($34.24). 87,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 177,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Diploma has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($31.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,504 ($45.90). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,658.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,959.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.76.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

