Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stake Lowered by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,044 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.66. 16,686,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,508,986. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.86. The firm has a market cap of $231.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

