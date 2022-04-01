LSV Asset Management Sells 149,800 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,800 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.59% of Schweitzer-Mauduit International worth $33,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 125.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 51.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.06. 451,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,350. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $888.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.06. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $26.89 and a one year high of $50.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.76.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International ( NYSE:SWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $390.40 million for the quarter. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.17%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SWM shares. TheStreet downgraded Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schweitzer-Mauduit International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc engages in the provision of performance materials, including papers, nets and films. It operates through the Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials and Structures segments. The Engineered Papers segment manufactures lightweight specialty papers used in manufacturing banded papers used in the production of lower ignition propensity, cigarettes, and premium specialized papers such as low volume specialized commercial and industrial commodity paper grades.

