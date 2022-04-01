Bunicorn One Day Volume Tops $65,528.00 (BUNI)

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $436,774.19 and $65,528.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.0156 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000162 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.79 or 0.07433536 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,792.82 or 0.99958913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00055813 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Bunicorn Coin Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Buying and Selling Bunicorn

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bunicorn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bunicorn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

