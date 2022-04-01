Zacks: Brokerages Expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to Announce $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $1.01. Advanced Energy Industries posted earnings of $1.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.21 to $7.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The electronics maker reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $396.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.00 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 19.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AEIS shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 319,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 562,503 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 156,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 9,554 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 42,534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 11,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEIS traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.93. 186,642 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,697. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $77.79 and a twelve month high of $122.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.36%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

