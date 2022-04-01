Insider Selling: Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) CEO Sells 78,000 Shares of Stock

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.06, for a total transaction of $9,208,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Rapino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.92, for a total transaction of $9,041,760.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.68, for a total transaction of $9,023,040.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.15, for a total transaction of $9,059,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total transaction of $8,681,400.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.07, for a total transaction of $8,741,460.00.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.37. 1,730,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,242. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 1.29. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.01 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.14.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $469,000. Merlin Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $712,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $108,086,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.38.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as an entertainment company. The firm engages in producing, marketing, and selling live concerts for artists via its global concert pipe. It operates through the following segments: Concerts, Sponsorship and Advertising, and Ticketing. The Concerts segment is involved in the promotion of live music events in owned or operated venues and in rented third-party venues.

