LSV Asset Management Has $41.37 Million Holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 68,741 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.32% of Bunge worth $41,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BG. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after purchasing an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 165.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 29,634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 4.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 22.4% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 13.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BG has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.11.

Shares of BG traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $112.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $117.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.49 and a 200 day moving average of $94.55. The company has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 28.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.34%.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.56, for a total transaction of $9,860,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

