Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRNX traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $23.58. 465,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

In other Crinetics Pharmaceuticals news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $200,847.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $97,072.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,157 shares of company stock worth $745,030 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

