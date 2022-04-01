Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Announces Earnings Results

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
CRNX traded up $1.63 on Friday, hitting $23.58. 465,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,462. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 1.45. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $28.95.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CRNX. JMP Securities increased their target price on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,387 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
