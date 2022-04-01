Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Beam Global had a negative net margin of 89.69% and a negative return on equity of 23.76%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

BEEM traded up $1.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.89. 446,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,090. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market cap of $195.89 million, a P/E ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 0.09. Beam Global has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $43.42.

Get Beam Global alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Beam Global by 219.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,268 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Beam Global by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Beam Global by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,721 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Global in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Beam Global by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beam Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

About Beam Global (Get Rating)

Beam Global engages in the invention, design, engineering, manufacture, and sale of solar powered products. It offers solar powered products and proprietary technology solutions for electric vehicle charging infrastructure, out of home advertising platforms, and energy security and disaster preparedness.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beam Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beam Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.