Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 529,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,592. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Arhaus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.
