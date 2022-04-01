Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arhaus updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Arhaus stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.54. 529,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 393,592. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $6.17 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.57.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $536,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $679,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $755,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arhaus during the 4th quarter worth $994,000. 88.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Arhaus from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $17.00 target price on Arhaus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arhaus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.92.

Arhaus, Inc provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, and outdoor furniture product that includes bedroom, dining room, living room, home office furnishings, textile products consist of handcrafted indoor and outdoor rugs, bed linens, and pillows and throws dÃ©cor products include wall art, mirrors, vases, candles, and other decorative accessories and outdoor products comprise outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, dÃ©cor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

