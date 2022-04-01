Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $19.02 Million

Equities analysts expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) to report sales of $19.02 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.28 million to $19.76 million. Blade Air Mobility reported sales of $9.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 105.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $32.45 million for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $176.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 54.97% and a negative return on equity of 14.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blade Air Mobility has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 1,116.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 127.1% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the third quarter valued at $104,000. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLDE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.60. 356,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,340. Blade Air Mobility has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $607.79 million, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of -0.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.